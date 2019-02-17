Oregon State University Extension Service of Douglas County will offer a day of classes centered on forestry and natural resource topics from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday, Mar. 29, at Phoenix Charter School, 3131 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg.
Tree School Umpqua features 33 classes on a variety of subjects for family forestland owners, professional foresters, loggers, arborists, teachers, and the natural resource enthusiasts. Many classes qualify for continuing education credit requirements from the following professional organizations: Society of American Foresters, International Society of Arboriculture and Associated Oregon Loggers.
Class topics include forest insects and diseases, oak woodlands, reforestation, fire, forest management planning, forest business planning, growing Christmas trees, fish habitat, songbirds, bees, invasive species, tree identification, income opportunities, chainsaw sharpening and much more.
All participants must register in advance. Registration is $55 person if completed by Feb. 28 and $70 per person if completed between Mar. 1 and 17. Classes are filling up quickly and no walk-ins are allowed the day of Tree School.
Guests will have the opportunity to attend up to four classes, enjoy a catered lunch and visit with exhibitors who can provide useful information for managing and enjoying our regions natural resources.
To view a class catalog and register online, visit extension.oregonstate.edu/tree-school/tree-school-umpqua. If you would prefer a hardcopy or have any questions, contact the Douglas County Extension Office at 541-672-4461 or douglas.extension@oregonstate.edu
