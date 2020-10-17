GLIDE —A poacher shot a trophy-size white-tailed buck in the city limits of Glide on Oct. 7, then left the animal to languish. A reward for information leading to a citation currently stands at $500 or four hunter preference points.
Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Senior Trooper Jason Stone said the poacher fired a weapon in city limits, and likely shot from across a busy road. Not only was the shot itself illegal, but white-tailed deer are protected across the state, except for controlled hunts in select designated areas.
The white-tailed buck, a three-point with eye guards, died near Abbott Street and Mt Scott Lane. Residents reported hearing what sounded like gunshots fired around 12:30 p.m., Stone said. Later in the day, several people saw a wounded deer in a backyard and thought it had injured itself getting caught in a fence. A resident reported the injured animal to law enforcement, but no one was available to respond at the time. Eventually the deer died.
The next day, while removing the carcass, Stone found it had wounds consistent with a small-caliber rifle. He said the deer may have been in the area because it was displaced by the Archie Creek Fire.
“This year many animals are displaced by wildfires,” he said, “They are easier targets because they aren’t familiar with the area and they don’t know where to go.”
Stone said another report came in on Wednesday of shots fired about 3 a.m. “There could be other poached deer out there,” he said.
The Oregon Hunters Association (OHA) offers rewards through the Turn In Poachers (TIP) Line.
“Every animal that is poached is an opportunity lost for a legal hunter,” Cindy Rooney, OHA Southwest Director, said. “Our game populations in the State of Oregon are a precious resource that needs to be appreciated and managed for future hunters.”
The deer carcass was not salvageable. The antlers have been retained as evidence in the case.
Anyone with information can call 1-800-452-7888.
