A 23-year-old Roseburg man had to be rescued Monday near Mount Thielsen after he became lost in the snow while hiking along the Pacific Crest Trail.
Colton Cosby had been hiking along the trail for the past three days before getting lost. At approximately 12:30 p.m., Cosby sent out a distress signal from a SPOT locator device. Crews from the Douglas County Search and Rescue team responded to the area and received help from the Oregon State Police and riders from the Diamond Lake Horse Corrals.
Cosby was located around 5:30 p.m. and was brought down to the trailhead where he was transported to Dry Creek and met by medical personnel from the Glide Fire Department and Bay Cities Ambulance.
He was then taken to CHI Mercy Medical Center for evaluation.
