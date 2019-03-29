Seven Feathers Casino Resort has announced the Takelma Gravel Grinder, the first bike ride to start inside a casino.
The event is scheduled for June 29. Riders will choose between the 30-mile “Decaf” and the 57-mile “Bold” ride with 55 percent of the course on gravel. The ride will begin inside the casino, run toward Canyonville and into Tiller Trail Highway.
“Passing farm and ranch landscapes along the South Umpqua River, soon we’re on to the gravel experience with our first climb of the ride. A challenging (King of the Mountains) climbing effort with an average gain of 9 percent, then cresting to a spectacular valley-view of Days Creek,” an event press release read.
Decaf riders will turn around at the 15-mile point, with full-length riders continuing to Chief Miwaleta Park before returning to the casino.
During the ride, aid stations with electrolyte drinks and other items will be provided. Bike support is offered on the course, as well as support vehicles. Upon completion, riders can wash off and relax at the Bites, Blues & Brews Festival to enjoy food and beverages from a collection of food truck, compliments of the race organizers.
Cost is $55 for Decaf riders and $65 for Bold riders.
Information: Harold Phillips, 541-839-1102 or harold.phillips@sevenfeathers.com
Event website: www.takelmagravelgrinder.com.
