You have carefully searched and purchased a modest 4 inch or 5 inch reflector telescope. Your astronomy adventure is about to begin. Marvel at the craters on the moon and wonder about the rings of Saturn.
As you excitedly set up your new scope outside, please beware of the reality of using a new small telescope:
- Observing celestial objects other than the moon and a few bright planets will under amaze you. Many star clusters, nebula and galaxies do not appear as slightly smaller Hubble images. Veteran stargazers relish the hunt for so called faint-fuzzies, enjoying the cerebral delight in seeing even a fuzzy smudge thousands or millions of light years away. They realize that these far away targets will not be dazzling to behold in a small telescope. Yet, the seeking, finding and seeing is the reward.
- The universe is mostly monochrome visually (black and white) observing with small telescopes. Forget the stunning colorful nebulas, galaxies and star clusters. Our eyes don’t perceive color with low light levels generated in most telescopes. The moon and most planets will also not produce bright colors. That’s OK. Don’t expect a rich palate of color and you will not be disappointed.
Although it can be fun cruising the Milky Way, most of the sky’s delights take some effort to find. Much to many beginner’s surprise, just randomly pointing a telescope at the sky will not find star clusters, nebula and galaxies. You will need a chart or a map to find these objects. You can get planetarium apps or programs for your smartphone, tablet or laptop to guide your exploration. You may also download a monthly star map at skymaps.com/downloads.html
A few tips to improve your telescope enjoyment:
- Use low power. Eyepieces have numbers from 5-50 mm. This is the focal length of the eyepieces. The bigger the number, the lower power or magnification. Look for 25 or 30 mm to start. Then, select 15 to 10 mm for closer views.
Get a star guide chart, map or app and a moon map chart or app. A free planetarium program for your laptop or tablet that is excellent for beginners is Stellarium
- . It does cost a few dollars for the phone App from the Apple store or Goggle Play.
- Start slowly. Observe the moon to begin. Then, as you become more familiar with the sky, seek out bright stars, planets and star clusters. It will take lots of practice to seek and find your targets. Enjoy the view and take your time.
- Plan your observing session before taking your scope out. Don’t waste precise observing time trying to figure out what you want to observe. Use your star maps or apps to see what is visible and where to look before heading out. Check weather reports like
g
- to look for good observing conditions.
- Wait about 30 minutes after you bring your scope out from the house or garage. A warm telescope must reach night time air temperature for best observing. Warm scopes may produce air currents from temperature differences. Use this time set up and scan the sky. Don’t rush.
- Bundle up and stay warm and comfortable. Star gazing can be a very cold endeavor from fall to spring nights. Maximum enjoyment will occur if you are warm and comfortable. Cold hands or feet will ruin the best star gazing effort.
- Share what you find with your family. The more you share, the better you will enjoy observing. This is also a good way to gets kids interested in a great STEM activity.
- Practice makes perfect. The more time you spend looking at the stars and working with star maps or apps and your scope, the more you will see and the more you will enjoy the night sky. Be patient with your self and enjoy the trip.
- Read about what you are observing. Astronomy is an amazing science, perhaps the oldest science. Knowing about your target, be it the moon or other celestial targets, will enhance your seeing and joy in observing.
- Join a local astronomy club for help and advice. Local astronomers enjoy helping and advising people new to astronomy. The Douglas County astronomy club is the Umpqua Astronomers. Find more about the club at
s
- or email uastronomers@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.