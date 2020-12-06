Buyers should consider four key parts of each telescope:
- First, look at the size and quality of the telescope’s objective (lens for refractors or mirror for reflectors).
- Second, look at the telescope’s mount or the thing that holds the telescope and allows you to move it about.
- Third, look at the telescope’s finder, the tiny telescope on the top of the telescope used to aim the telescope.
- Lastly consider the telescope’s eyepieces, the lens that you put into the telescope to magnify the scope’s image.
Evaluating these four telescope parts can be overwhelming to first time buyers. A good quality first scope can be purchased for about $200. Less expensive telescopes will generally fail one or more of the important parts of a good quality telescope. This will inevitably lead to disappointment and disuse.
Let’s discuss the telescope’s objective lens or mirror. The larger the objective, the more light the telescope can gather. The more light means brighter images and more detail can be seen. Large lenses are more difficult to manufacture than mirrors, so typically reflecting telescope offer larger objective for less money than refractors.
Telescopes with objectives (lens or mirror) less than 100 mm or 4 inches in diameter will not provide good astronomical observing. You would be better served to use high quality binoculars for star gazing rather than these small scopes. If possible, with your budget, try to find a telescope with a 125 mm (5 inch) or larger objective as a starting telescope.
Many first-time telescope buyers stop after looking at the size of the telescope’s objective. Failing to consider the other three key parts will lead to frustration and an early garage sale. After finding a telescope with the right size objective, look at how the telescope is mounted.
You are looking for something very sturdy that is easy to move about yet stable at holding a position. Many low-cost refractors and some reflecting telescope have cheap and poor-quality equatorial or Alt-Az mounts. A common poor-quality Alt-Az mount will have a telescope tube that pivots with two screws or nobs attached to the telescope tube with a metal side pole to secure the position of the scope. These types of mounts are not easy to move around and with use, the center pivot point gets more difficult to secure.
Low-quality equatorial telescope mounts should also to be avoided. These mounts have two axis of movement and must be aligned with the celestial pole to accurately move with the sky. Many poor quality equatorial mounts have wobbly tripods and flimsy pivot points. Beginners struggle with set-up, alignment and movement of these mounts. Don’t go there.
It is not the type of mount, either Alt-Az or equatorial that’s the problem. Better quality telescope mounts of both types can work. Look for a good quality Alt-Az mount called a Dobsonian, named after its founder John Dobson. You can also find high quality equatorial mounts on more expensive telescopes.
Many of these scopes are motor driven and some are computer controlled or “go to” scopes. Probably too costly for a first scope. The Dobsonian mounts are simple, low cost and generally very stable. Some mounts for compact telescopes are short table top models that need a table of chair to place the telescope at a good viewing height. Other larger Dobsonian mounts are placed on the ground for telescopes 6 inch or larger mirrors.
Careful consideration of the telescope objective size and mount quality will go a long way to narrow your selection. But, you aren’t quite finished. Looking for star clusters, galaxies, nebula and even the moon requires a way to aim the telescope. Stargazers use a small device mounted on the scope’s tube to find targets. The quality and size of the finder scope is important.
Many low-cost telescopes have puny finders of questionable quality. Look for finders 30 mm or larger for best results. Larger finders will make finding objects much easier than smaller finders. You can also find good quality finders without a lens or so call Red Dot finders. These finders do not magnify the target but show the observer the location in the sky that the telescope is pointed.
Red Dot finders only work when the sky is dark, so looking for an object in twilight can be challenging.
Lastly, consider the eyepieces sold with the telescope. Of the list of issues, this at first will be the least important. Generally, low cost telescope will offer limited quality eyepieces. Avoid the use of the plastic two times or three times barlows. They are given to promote the false premise that the telescope is very powerful such as 500 times.
As you use your new telescope, you will find that 30 times to 75 times is all the power or magnification you will need. Also, avoid telescopes with eyepieces smaller than 1.25 inches diameter. Small eyepieces provide less light and a smaller field of view. If you have invested in a good quality scope, the addition of better eyepieces will open up new celestial vistas.
Be prepared to pay between $50 to $100 or more for good eyepieces. Give the scope a try with the eyepieces supplied and learn to enjoy the night sky.
If you have questions about buying a new telescope, please contact me via uastronomers@gmail.com.
