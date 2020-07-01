Just in time for the Fourth of July weekend, the Umpqua National Forest said Wednesday it was reopening 22 campgrounds.
Other campgrounds are also expected to reopen later this summer.
“We are thankful to our hard working staff to be able to open these campgrounds in advance of the Fourth of July,” Umpqua National Forest Supervisor Alice Carlton said. “They have worked extremely hard to open these and will continue to prepare others for future openings.”
Bathrooms, showers and water systems will be open for the public at many facilities. Although the bathrooms are being cleaned on a schedule, there is no guarantee that facilities will be COVID-19 free.
Carlton said the top priority for forest personnel working on opening additional campsites will be to remove trees weakened and killed by storms and insects.
The Umpqua Hot Springs and its access trail, along with all group campsites, cabin rentals and fire lookouts will remain closed.
Diamond Lake North Campground opened last week.
