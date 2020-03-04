The Perrydale Pirates went on a 20-0 run to open the third quarter and blew out North Douglas, 51-34, in the quarterfinals of the OSAA Class 1A girls basketball tournament on Wednesday night at Baker High School in Baker City.
Senior twins Sydney and Kenzy Lawrence combined for 14 points during the third-quarter blitz, which didn’t end until North Douglas’ Nicki Derrick made a layup for the Warriors’ first second-half basket with 1 minute, 22 seconds remaining in the quarter.
“Those twins do a great job of attacking the basket,” North Douglas coach Jody Cyr said. “They started hitting shots and it got contagious.
“I said at halftime the next three minutes were going to decide the game, and they did.”
The Warriors (24-4), the No. 6 seed in the bracket, and No. 3 Perrydale (25-4) battled through a low-scoring first half with the Pirates taking a 15-13 lead into halftime.
Perrydale scored the first four points of the game, but the Warriors rallied and took the lead 6-4 when Brooklyn Williams scored off an assist from Natalie Draeger late in the first quarter. Perrydale regained the lead on a three-point play by Sydney Lawrence, but a pair of Sofia Alcantar free throws gave North Douglas an 8-7 lead after the first eight minutes.
The Pirates took the lead for good with 2:44 left in the first half on an Amy Deters’ free throw.
Perrydale’s defense caused plenty of problems for the Warriors, who committed 36 turnovers and shot just 10-for-37 (27%) from the field.
“We knew exactly what we were up against, we prepared for it, and we didn’t take care of it,” Cyr said. “We had every chance in the world, and we didn’t do the things we needed to do, obviously.
“They outplayed us, without question.”
Sydney Lawrence led all scorers with 20 points for Perrydale, while Kenzy Lawrence added 15 and Kaylee Rosenbalm scored nine.
North Douglas got 12 points and eight rebounds from Derrick, who was 6-for-7 from the free-throw line. Natalie Thompson added eight points for the Warriors, who faced Mohawk in a consolation game at 10:45 a.m. Thursday.
Perrydale advanced to play No. 2 seed and Casco League rival St. Paul in Thursday afternoon’s semifinals. St. Paul has beaten Perrydale three teams this season.
Fifth-seeded Joseph will play No. 1 Crane in the other semifinal.
NORTH DOUGLAS (34) — Nicki Derrick 3-11 6-7 12, Alcantar 1-2 2-3 4, Thompson 2-10 3-4 8, Draeger 1-4 1-2 3, Olds 1-2 0-0 2, Williams 2-5 0-0 4, MacDowell 0-3 1-2 1, Ward 0-0 0-0 0, Hulsey 0-0 0-0 0, Ward 0-0 0-0 0, Holcomb 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 10-37 13-18 34.
PERRYDALE (51) — Sydney Lawrence 8-20 2-5 20, K. Lawrence 5-16 1-2 15, Deters 2-6 2-4 6, C. Lawrence 0-6 0-1 0, Rosenbalm 4-6 1-3 9, Porter 0-5 1-2 1, Scott 0-0 0-0 0, Freeborn 0-3 0-0 0, Meyer 0-0 0-0 0, Cruickshank 0-0 0-0 0, Tish 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-62 7-17 51.
N. Douglas 8 5 4 17 — 34
Perrydale 7 8 23 13 — 51
3-Point Goals — N.D. 1-7 (Thompson 1-5, Derrick 0-1, MacDowell 0-1), Per. 6-29 (K. Lawrence 4-12, S. Lawrence 2-9, Deters 0-1, C. Lawrence 0-1, Porter 0-4, Freeborn 0-2). Total Fouls — N.D. 20, Per. 21. Fouled Out — C. Lawrence, Porter. Rebounds — N.D. 31 (Derrick 8), Per. 24 (S. Lawrence, Deters 5). Assists — N.D. 4 (four players with 1), Per. 8 (S. Lawrence 3). Turnovers — N.D. 36, Per. 19.
