PERRYDALE — A slow start against an angry Perrydale squad came back to bite visiting Elkton as the Elks fell to the ninth-ranked Pirates, 54-35, in a nonleague boys basketball game Saturday.
The Pirates, coming off their first loss of the season the night before, raced to a 21-3 lead in the first quarter and cruised to the win.
Freshman posts Alex Allen and Cash Boe led the way for the Elks (2-7), with Allen tallying 12 points and 11 rebounds while Boe had nine points and 11 boards.
Elkton will open Skyline League play Friday at Camas Valley.
ELKTON (35) — Alex Allen 12, Boe 9, Cox 5, Clevenger 3, Anderson 3, Luzier 2, Peters 1, Carter. Totals 10-41 13-25 35.
PERRYDALE (54) — Kyler Thorson 12, Domes 11, Graber 6, Burns 6, Crawford 6, Perkins 5, Haynes 5, Woods 1, Paulson, Cruickshank, Janesofsky. Totals 24-51 2-5 54.
Elkton;3;10;10;12;—;35
Perrydale;21;16;10;7;—;54
3-Point Goals — Elk. 2 (Clevenger, Anderson), Perry. 4 (Thorson 2, Perkins 1, Domes 1). Total Fouls — Elk. 11, Perry. 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.