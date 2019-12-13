WINSTON — Angeni Yeo scored a game-high 32 points — including five 3-pointers — and visiting Pleasant Hill built a cushion with a 15-8 third quarter edge as the Billies beat Douglas 50-42 at the Douglas Booster Club tournament Friday night.
The game was the only one for this year's tournament after two other teams backed out earlier this week.
Maleata Snuka-Polamalu had 13 points to lead the Trojans, who made just three of their 14 free throw attempts while falling to 0-5 on the season.
"We made a big improvement this game," Douglas coach Darwin Terry said. "We played well enough to win except for the third quarter."
The Trojans will host Glide at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
