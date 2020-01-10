SALEM — Skye Miller had a game-high 23 points, riddling Roseburg's defense and lifting McKay to a 52-40 nonleague girls basketball victory Friday night.
"We just missed our assignments," Roseburg coach Dane Tornell said. "We knew Miller was basically their whole team and she proved it tonight. We just didn't play good defense."
Rylee Russell led Roseburg (2-12 overall) with 12 points. Ericka Allen added 11 points and Katie Knudson had 10 rebounds and seven points for the Tribe, which opens Southwest Conference play at home Tuesday against Sheldon.
ROSEBURG (40) — Rylee Russell 12, Allen 11, Knudson 7, Murphy 4, Anderson 2, Vredenburg 2, White 2, Miller. Totals 12 12-18 40.
MCKAY (52) — Skye Miller 23, Siro 5, Donohue 4, Au, Allen 4, Allmond 4, Ar. Allen 4, Takju 4, Dominguez 2, Molina-Wilkerson 2, Lor, Jackson. Totals 23 5-11 52.
Roseburg;14;8;8;10;—;40
McKay;10;12;16;14;—;52
3-Point Goals — Ros. 4 (Russell 2, Allen 2), McKay 1 (Miller). Total Fouls — Ros. 14, McKay 17. Fouled Out — Anderson, Allmond.
JV Score — Roseburg 43, McKay 18.
