The third-ranked Umpqua Riverhawks shot themselves out of a tie for first place in the Northwest Athletic Conference South Region standings, hitting only 6-of-22 3-point attempts in an 84-83 loss to Portland Saturday at Harold C. Williams Court in Portland.
Umpqua (21-3, 9-2 South) jumped to an early seven-point before the Panthers went on a run which led to a 43-35 halftime edge.
The Riverhawks made a small run to get the game within three before Portland (11-9, 7-4) slammed the door.
Akoi Yuot came off the bench to lead Umpqua with 18 points and added eight rebounds and two blocked shots. Brock Gilbert had 16 points, but was held to a season-low four assists.
Isaac Lungren (4-for-14 from the floor) and Kolten Mortensen each added 12 points, while Cameron Benzel added eight points and a game-high 10 rebounds.
Ethan Channell led all scorers with 25 points and Alonzo Parnell added 19 for Portland.
Umpqua will host the Linn-Benton Roadrunners Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
UMPQUA (83) — Akoi Yuot 5-10 8-12 18, Gilbert 3-9 9-9 16, Lungren 4-14 2-2 12, Fredrickson 4-9 0-0 9, Benzel 4-7 0-0 8, Mortensen 5-9 1-2 12, Perry 0-1 0-0 0, Quinton 2-2 1-2 6, Campbell 1-1 0-0 2, Love 0- 0-2 0, Wood 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-63 21-29 83.
PORTLAND (84) — Ethan Channel 7-15 11-14 25, Scruggs 4-8 2-2 10, Boyer 3-7 2-4 8, Harris 3-6 1-2 8, Hornbuckle 2-9 4-5 8, Vest 0-0 0-0 0, Torres 0-0 0-0 0, Parnell 5-12 4-4 19, Weiss 1-6 3-4 6. Totals 25-63 21-29 84.
Halftime — PCC 43, UCC 35. 3-Point Goals — UCC 6-22 (Lungren 2-9, Gilbert 1-4, Fredrickson 1-2, Mortensen 1-3, Quinton 1-1, Wood 0-1, Yuot 0-2), PCC 7-19 (Parnell 5-8, Scruggs 0-1, Boyer 0-2, Channel 0-2, Harris 1-1, Hornbuckle 0-4, Weiss 1-1). Total Fouls — UCC 21, PCC 20. Fouled Out — Fredrickson. Technical Foul — UCC bench. Rebounds — UCC 43 (Benzel 10), PCC 29 (Channel, Hornbuckle 6). Assists — UCC 14 (Gilbert, Fredrickson 4), PCC 16 (Hornbuckle 8). Turnovers — UCC 15, PCC 11.
