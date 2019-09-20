GRESHAM — The Reynolds High School football team scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns to rally for a 21-14 victory against Roseburg in a nonleague game at Mt. Hood Community College on Friday night.
Roseburg (2-1) pulled ahead 14-7 with 40 seconds remaining in the third quarter after a defensive first half that saw each team score once.
Senior quarterback Jace Stoffal found sophomore Carson Six from 20 yards out for the Indians’ second touchdown reception of the game. Stoffal then found Garrett Zeimet for the 2-point conversion to put the Indians up 14-7.
Reynolds (3-0) quickly responded to tie the game with a five-play drive that ended on a 25-yard touchdown run by Raiders’ quarterback Dominique Miller early in the fourth quarter.
The Tribe had four drives in the final quarter with the game tied, two of which ended on interceptions thrown by Stoffal. The second turnover gave Reynolds the ball at the Roseburg 14-yard line with 2 minutes, 36 seconds remaining.
The Raiders needed only two plays to punch in the go-ahead score on a 10-yard run by sophomore Emmanuel Igbonagwam.
Trailing 21-14, Roseburg drove into Reynolds territory, but the drive ended at the 41-yard line.
Neither team excelled offensively, with both squads finishing with under 300 yards of total offense.
“Reynolds’ kids played with a lot of heart and our kids played with a lot of heart,” Heuberger said. “We both had some things we’d like back. At the end of the day, they got the momentum there at the end, we gave them a short field and it ended up costing us.”
Stoffal was 11 for 27 through the air for 223 yards.
He had the two touchdown passes to Six — the first on a 62-yard strike in the first quarter — but had three interceptions. Doran Gillespie rushed for 62 yards to lead Roseburg’s rushing attack.
Miller led Reynolds’ offense with 150 yards rushing and two touchdowns. He was also 7-for-14 passing for 47 yards.
The Indians will return home next week to host the Bend Lava Bears (0-3) in their final nonconference game before starting Southwest Conference play. Bend lost 47-19 at home against North Medford on Friday.
Kickoff for Roseburg and Bend is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Roseburg 6 0 8 0 — 14
Reynolds 7 0 0 14 — 21
First Quarter
Rey — Miller 3 run (Al Obaide kick)
Ros — Six 62 pass from Stoffal (Pass fail)
Third Quarter
Ros — Six 20 pass from Stoffal (Zeimet pass from Stoffal)
Fourth Quarter
Rey — Miller 25 run (Al Obaide kick)
Rey — Igbonagwam 10 run (Al Obaide kick)
