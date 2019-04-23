Members of the baseball, softball and golf teams will be on hand for the Roseburg Indian Huddle luncheon, scheduled for noon Friday at Abby's on NE Stephens.
Head baseball coach Troy Thompson will talk about his team, along with seniors Ethan Gartner and Ryley Culberhouse and junior Doran Gillespie.
Head softball coach Brad Deaver will be joined by senior Marinda Carlyle and juniors Ericka Allen and Brittany Glasser.
Head boys golf coach Chad Smith will speak, along with senior Ryan Remington and junior Bryce Thomason.
Head girls golf coach Bruce Walker will be joined by junior Taylor Hunt and sophomore Makayla Walker.
The public is invited.
