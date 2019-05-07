Three sports will be featured at Friday's Roseburg Indian Huddle luncheon, scheduled for noon at Abby's Pizza on NE Stephens St.
Head baseball coach Troy Thompson will talk about his team, and be joined by juniors Jace Stoffal, Jett Black and Spencer Six.
Assistant coach John Reynolds, plus sophomore Jazmyn Murphy and freshmen Kami Gibson and Stephanie Blix, will represent the softball team.
Head girls tennis coach Jeremy Root will touch on the Southwest Conference district tournament. He'll be accompanied by senior Hannah Jacobson, sophomore Hannah Root and junior LeeAnn Laws.
The public is invited.
