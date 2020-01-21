Three winter sports — Basketball, wrestling and swimming — will share the spotlight at Friday's Roseburg Indian Huddle luncheon, set for noon at Abby's Pizza on NE Stephens St.
Head boys basketball coach Jordan Humphreys will be joined by juniors Jacob Parker, Attreyu Pinard and Alaric Kaul.
Head girls basketball coach Dane Tornell will talk about his team, along with seniors Kaylee White and Emma Vredenburg and junior Jazmyn Murphy.
Head wrestling coach Steve Lander will bring seniors Rourke Martin, Colin Rietmann and Riley Rose.
Head swim coach Christy Todd will be joined by senior Rainey Lambert, junior Libby Ketchum and sophomore Trevor Knox.
The public is invited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.