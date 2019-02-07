Glide, Oakland and Roseburg cheer teams will have to wait one more week for the state championships.
The Oregon School Activities Association sent out a message via Twitter around 11 a.m. Thursday that the OSAA Cheerleading State Championships had been rescheduled for Feb. 16 at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
It is unclear why the event was rescheduled or when the decision was made to delay the event by one week.
The OSAA website did not have any more information on the rescheduling. Peter Weber, executive director for the OSAA, did not return a phone call from The News-Review asking for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.