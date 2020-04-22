The Class 6A boys and girls basketball all-state teams were recently announced by The Oregonian/OregonLive in a vote of the state's coaches.
Both 6A state tournaments were canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Selected to the boys first team were junior Drew Carter of Tigard, junior Ben Gregg of Clackamas, senior Jamison Guerra of Sherwood, junior Nate Rawlins-Kibonge of Jefferson and senior Jesse White of Barlow.
Southwest Conference players receiving honorable mention were senior Jett Carpenter of North Medford and senior Sam Harris of South Eugene.
Making the girls first team were senior Cameron Brink of Mountainside, junior Hilary James of South Salem, senior McKelle Meek of Southridge, junior Taylin Smith of Liberty and junior Aaronette Vonleh of West Linn.
SWC players named to the second team were junior Kaili Chamberlin and senior Bella Pedrojetti of South Medford. Junior Toni Coleman of South Medford and senior Alyssa Mirabile of Sheldon received honorable mention.
The players and coaches of the year hadn't been announced as of Wednesday.
Class 6A All-State Teams
BOYS
First Team — Drew Carter, jr., Tigard; Ben Gregg, jr., Clackamas; Jamison Guerra, sr., Sherwood; Nate Rawlins-Kibonge, sr., Jefferson; Jesse White, sr., Barlow.
Second Team — Darius Gakwasi, jr., Central Catholic; Micah Garrett, sr., West Linn; Evan Inglesby, sr., Barlow; Matt Levis, sr., Jesuit; Nate Meithof, jr., McNary.
GIRLS
First Team — Cameron Brink, sr., Mountainside; Hilary James, jr., South Salem; McKelle Meek, sr., Southridge; Taylin Smith, jr., Liberty; Aaronette Vonleh, jr., West Linn.
Second Team — Kaili Chamberlin, jr., South Medford; Laura Erikstrop, sr., Beaverton; Mary Kay Naro, sr., Beaverton; Bella Pedrojetti, sr., South Medford; Ajae Yoakum, sr., Benson.
