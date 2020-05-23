We haven’t had the opportunity to put names like Shalyn Gray (South Umpqua), Nicki Derrick (North Douglas), KC Pettibone (Umpqua Valley Christian) and Spencer Six (Roseburg) on our sports page this spring, with no high school games or meets being held because of the coronavirus pandemic.
So we’ll shift to reverse and fall back to the spring of 2000 and give you standouts such as Maranda Brownson, Levi Webber and Curtis Foster.
Let’s start with Brownson, who’s the most decorated athlete to come out of Yoncalla.
Brownson’s junior track and field season was exceptional. She won all four of her events at the Class 2A state meet at Western Oregon University in Monmouth for the third consecutive year, finishing first in the high jump (5-6), long jump (17-10 1/2), 100-meter hurdles (15.73) and 200 (25.79).
Her 40 points gave the Eagles third place in the team standings.
Brownson would go on to take four more events (long jump, 100 hurdles, triple jump and 200) at the state meet in 2001 as a senior, becoming the first athlete — male or female — in state history to win 16 individual championships. That’s the maximum number allowed by the Oregon School Activities Association.
Think about that for a minute. Maranda was a perfect 16 of 16 in state finals. No slip-ups here or there, when you’re competing against the state’s best, is pretty remarkable.
There were other county track athletes in 2000 that delivered under pressure.
Oakland distance runner Mariah Kennedy captured a state title in 2A, winning the girls 3,000 (10:46.38) and finished second in the 1,500 (4:58.77). Johanna Burkhalter of Glendale was the state runner-up in the 100 (12.99).
In 1A, Candace Weaver of Camas Valley earned a pair of state crowns in the girls shot put (35-10) and discus (119-8). Canyonville Christian Academy got second-place finishes from Troy Reed in the shot put (49-4), Reyna Quiroz in the girls 3,000 (11:35.93) and 1,500 (5:04.97) and Diana Arias in the 800 (2:31.10).
Emily Peterson of Umpqua Valley Christian placed second in the girls high jump (5-0) and third in the 400 (1:02.42), and teammate Jessica Cherrington finished third in the javelin (126-8).
In 3A, South Umpqua’s Travis Floeck came from behind to win the 800 (1:56.70) at Hayward Field in Eugene.
Josh Vanderhoof of Sutherlin finished second in the shot put (54-7 3/4) and Kara McManus of Glide was the runner-up in the girls high jump (5-5).
In 4A, Roseburg’s Jennifer Lint finished second in the girls triple jump (36-10). Brad Coen placed fourth in the high jump (6-5) and Joe Newton took fifth in the discus (166-7).
The big story on the baseball diamond was the Glendale Pirates.
They became the first Glendale boys team to win a state championship, shutting out Pilot Rock 5-0 in the 2A/1A final at Volcanoes Stadium in Keizer. Steve Prock’s Pirates finished 25-6 overall.
Foster was dominating on the mound in the title contest, pitching a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts and one walk. The Big Fir League Player of the Year, who finished with 14 wins on the season, tossed a one-hitter in a 1-0 decision over Amity in the first round and fired a two-hitter in a 2-0 victory over Warrenton in the quarterfinals.
Shortstop Kameron Causey and outfielder Justin DeKruger were first-team all-league selections for Glendale.
The rest of the Big Fir first team included pitcher Andrew Renyer and infielder Matt Hess of UVC, utility Nick Hines of Riddle, designated hitter Scott Hammerschmith of Yoncalla, catcher J.C. Hilderbrand, infielder Joey Sands and outfielder Kyle Season of Days Creek, and pitcher Bryce Wertz, infielder Dustin Frieze and outfielder Kenny Converse of North Douglas.
The Glide Wildcats turned in a strong season in 3A, losing to Mazama 9-5 at Klamath Falls’ Kiger Stadium in the semifinals. Al Skinner’s ‘Cats finished 22-4.
First baseman Levi Webber led Glide, batting .544 with 12 home runs. The Sky-Em League Player of the Year was drafted by the Florida Marlins in the 44th round of the MLB draft, but decided to take his talents to Oregon State University.
Infielder John Jefferson, pitcher Tommy Rondeau and outfielder Justin Buffington made the all-league first team for the Wildcats, who won the Sky-Em championship.
Douglas pitcher Chip Southerland was the Far West League Player of the Year. He was joined on the all-league first team by infielder D.J. Kooken, designated hitter Andy Farley and utility Brandon Young. The Trojans shared the FWL title with Reedsport.
Making the first team from Sutherlin were infielder Josh Riley and outfielder Ben Hermes.
In 4A, Roseburg had three All-Southern Oregon Conference first-team selections: third baseman Kevin Linderman, shortstop Ole Sheldon and pitcher Mike McInerney. Pitcher John Zumwalt made the second team.
In softball, Roseburg (20-9) advanced to the 4A quarterfinals before falling 10-1 to North Eugene. The Highlanders would go on to win the state crown.
Pitcher Molly Liston, outfielder Keri Nelson and second baseman Lindsey O’Byrne were first-team All-SOC selections for Craig Munion’s Indians. Shortstop Erin Goodell and outfielder Amy Bradburn made the second team.
North Douglas (21-4) lost 8-1 to Regis in the 2A/1A quarterfinals. Infielder Tiffany Morrison, outfielder Jamie Jenkins and pitcher Katie Plumb were first-team all-league picks for the Warriors.
The remainder of the BFL first team included catcher Jennifer Halsted, infielder Dani Gibbons and outfielder Sondra Cooper of Riddle, catcher Krystal Duncan, infielder Kayla Bendele and utility Mae Freeman of Yoncalla, outfielder Emily Moore of Oakland, outfielder Janae Wheeler of Days Creek and pitcher Tasha Ford of Glendale.
South Umpqua catcher Kami Rondeau was voted the FWL Player of the Year. First baseman Kelsy Croll and outfielder Kristin Holm of Glide made the All-Sky-Em first team.
In boys tennis, Roseburg’s Todd Lindbloom and Ryan Felker finished second in doubles at the 4A state tournament in Beaverton. Elisa Tryon and Becky Correll reached the quarterfinals on the girls’ side.
South Umpqua’s Cassi Saily was the Sky-Em district singles champion. She won the consolation championship at the 3A/2A/1A tournament.
On the college scene, two ex-Roseburg standouts contributed for their respective teams at Oregon State.
Brynnen Guthrie moved into the starting lineup at second base for the OSU softball team as a freshman. The Beavers (40-21-1) advanced to the NCAA regionals.
Guthrie ended up ranking second on the team with a .376 average during the regular season. She went on to play four years for the Beavers and ranks fourth all-time in hitting (.344).
Tim Dryden played his final season with the OSU baseball team. He opened the season as the starter at third base, but dropped out of the lineup. He hit .372 with one homer and 18 RBIs.
