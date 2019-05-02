Seven Douglas County players were recognized as the Class 1A boys and girls basketball all-state teams were recently announced by the 1A Oregon Basketball Coaches Association.
Blake Ellis of Days Creek was selected to the 1A boys first team. Nate Hopkins of Riddle made the third team, while Aaron Buechley of Umpqua Valley Christian received honorable mention.
On the girls' side, Abby Whipple of North Douglas was a second-team pick and Kyla Crume of Days Creek made the third team. Moriah Michaels of D.C. and Kieryn Carnes of Elkton received honorable mention.
Ellis, a 6-foot senior point guard and son of Days Creek coach James Ellis, helped the Wolves finish 23-6 overall and finish third in the state tournament.
Blake Ellis, the Skyline League player of the year, averaged 13 points, 4 assists and 2.3 steals a game. He shot 35% from 3-point range and set a new single season school record with 71 3-pointers.
He was joined on the first team by senior Levi Burke of Prairie City, junior Matt Eidler of Trinity Lutheran, junior Mick Schimmel of Nixyaawii and senior Luke Martin of Sherman. Burke was named the player of the year and Shane Rivera of Nixyaawii was coach of the year.
Hopkins, a 6-1 senior point guard, averaged 20.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.6 steals and 4.9 assists for the Irish, who finished 23-5 overall but fell one win short of advancing to the state tournament.
Buechley, a 6-3 senior wing, averaged 21.6 points for the Monarchs, who finished 19-7.
Whipple, a 5-8 senior post, led the Warriors to a 22-5 season. She was selected the Skyline player of the year.
Crume, a 5-7 senior post/wing and daughter of D.C. coach Matt Crume, helped Days Creek advance to the state tournament. The Wolves finished 18-11 overall.
Carnes, a 5-7 junior guard, was among the standouts for the Elks, who finished 16-12. She averaged 10.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 3.4 steals.
Class 1A Basketball
All-State Teams
BOYS
Player of the Year — Levi Burke, sr., Prairie City.
Coach of the Year — Shane Rivera, Nixyaawii.
First Team — Levi Burke, sr., Prairie City; Matt Eidler, jr., Trinity Lutheran; Mick Schimmel, jr., Nixyaawii; Luke Martin, sr., Sherman; Blake Ellis, sr., Days Creek.
Second Team — Jonathan Shields, sr., Damascus Christian; Zeke Quintero, sr., Jordan Valley; Chris Nobles, sr., Wallowa; Dustin Silver, sr., Perrydale; Taysin Burns, soph., Nixyaawii.
Third Team — Scooty Gilbert, fr., Trinity Lutheran; Derek Johnston, sr., Horizon Christian; Nate Hopkins, sr., Riddle; Randy Rilatos, sr., Siletz Valley; Ethan Moritz, jr., Triad.
County Honorable Mention — Aaron Buechley, sr., Umpqua Valley Christian.
GIRLS
Player of the Year — Isabelle Wyss, jr., St. Paul.
Coach of the Year — Dave Matlock, St. Paul.
First Team — Isabelle Wyss, jr., St. Paul; Regann Skinner, sr., Jordan Valley; Sabrina Albee, sr., Joseph; Erin Counts, jr., St. Paul; Megan Bingham, sr., Powder Valley.
Second Team — Sarah Phillips, sr., Country Christian; Abby Whipple, sr., North Douglas; Savanah Zamorah, sr., Rogue Valley Adventist; Abby Birman, sr., South Wasco County; Sydney Lawrence, jr., Perrydale; Tori Webb, sr., Damascus Christian.
Third Team — Kelsi Siegner, fr., Crane; Riley Davis, soph., Crane; Emma Hite, sr., Joseph; Abby Lowther, sr., Alsea; Kyla Crume, sr., Days Creek.
County Honorable Mention — Moriah Michaels, jr., Days Creek; Kieryn Carnes, jr., Elkton.
