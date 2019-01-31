News-Review Sports Editor
PREP BASKETBALL STANDINGS
Through Jan. 30
BOYS
Class 6A
Southwest Conference
League Overall
N. Medford 4 0 12 6
Roseburg 2 2 12 6
Sheldon 2 2 9 10
Grants Pass 2 2 6 12
S. Eugene 1 3 12 6
S. Medford 1 3 2 16
Class 3A
Far West League
Sutherlin 6 0 17 14
Brookings 4 2 11 7
St. Mary’s 4 2 10 10
Ca. Christian 3 3 5 15
Douglas 1 6 4 14
S. Umpqua 1 6 2 18
Class 2A
Central Valley Conference
Oakland 9 1 19 2
Jefferson 8 2 11 6
C. Linn 6 4 12 8
ELC 6 4 11 9
Monroe 4 6 9 11
Regis 4 6 9 11
Oakridge 3 7 7 13
Lowell 0 10 3 15
Sunset Conference
Toledo 8 0 19 1
Coquille 6 2 13 8
Bandon 4 4 6 13
G. Beach 3 4 8 11
Reedsport 3 5 8 11
Waldport 2 5 8 11
M. Point 1 7 4 16
Southern Cascade League
I. Valley 8 0 11 8
L. River 6 2 12 7
B. Falls 5 2 14 2
Glide 3 5 9 9
Lakeview 3 5 9 10
R. River 2 6 8 10
Canyonville 0 7 4 11
Class 1A
Skyline League
North
UVC 8 1 16 3
D. Creek 7 1 13 5
N. Douglas 7 3 12 8
Yoncalla 3 7 8 13
Elkton 1 7 4 15
South
Riddle 8 2 18 2
Pacific 5 5 9 11
C. Valley 4 5 8 10
NHC 1 7 3 14
Glendale 1 7 2 14
GIRLS
Class 6A
Southwest Conference
S. Medford 4 0 17 2
Sheldon 4 0 15 4
Grants Pass 2 2 11 7
S. Eugene 2 2 8 10
N. Medford 0 4 7 10
Roseburg 0 4 2 16
Class 3A
Far West League
Brookings 6 0 11 6
Sutherlin 4 2 10 10
St, Mary’s 3 3 10 7
Ca. Christian 2 4 7 13
Douglas 2 5 8 8
S. Umpqua 2 5 8 11
Class 2A
Central Valley Conference
Monroe 10 0 18 2
Oakland 9 1 19 2
C. Linn 7 3 17 4
ELC 5 5 11 9
Regis 4 6 10 11
Lowell 2 8 9 11
Jefferson 2 8 4 14
Oakridge 1 9 4 16
Sunset Conference
Coquille 8 0 20 1
Toledo 6 2 15 5
Waldport 4 3 8 11
M. Point 4 4 9 11
Bandon 3 5 6 13
G. Beach 1 6 3 16
Reedsport 1 7 4 13
Southern Cascade League
L. River 8 1 12 7
R. River 6 3 13 7
Bonanza 6 3 10 9
Lakeview 6 3 8 12
I. Valley 5 4 7 12
Glide 4 5 9 9
B. Falls 1 8 2 16
Canyonville 0 9 1 14
Class 1A
Skyline League
North
N. Douglas 9 1 17 4
Elkton 5 2 10 8
D. Creek 5 2 9 8
Yoncalla 3 7 8 14
UVC 0 8 6 12
South
Pacific 7 2 13 8
C. Valley 5 3 9 9
NHC 3 4 7 11
Riddle 0 8 1 15
