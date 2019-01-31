News-Review Sports Editor

PREP BASKETBALL STANDINGS

Through Jan. 30

BOYS

Class 6A

Southwest Conference

League Overall

N. Medford 4 0 12 6

Roseburg 2 2 12 6

Sheldon 2 2 9 10

Grants Pass 2 2 6 12

S. Eugene 1 3 12 6

S. Medford 1 3 2 16

Class 3A

Far West League

Sutherlin 6 0 17 14

Brookings 4 2 11 7

St. Mary’s 4 2 10 10

Ca. Christian 3 3 5 15

Douglas 1 6 4 14

S. Umpqua 1 6 2 18

Class 2A

Central Valley Conference

Oakland 9 1 19 2

Jefferson 8 2 11 6

C. Linn 6 4 12 8

ELC 6 4 11 9

Monroe 4 6 9 11

Regis 4 6 9 11

Oakridge 3 7 7 13

Lowell 0 10 3 15

Sunset Conference

Toledo 8 0 19 1

Coquille 6 2 13 8

Bandon 4 4 6 13

G. Beach 3 4 8 11

Reedsport 3 5 8 11

Waldport 2 5 8 11

M. Point 1 7 4 16

Southern Cascade League

I. Valley 8 0 11 8

L. River 6 2 12 7

B. Falls 5 2 14 2

Glide 3 5 9 9

Lakeview 3 5 9 10

R. River 2 6 8 10

Canyonville 0 7 4 11

Class 1A

Skyline League

North

UVC 8 1 16 3

D. Creek 7 1 13 5

N. Douglas 7 3 12 8

Yoncalla 3 7 8 13

Elkton 1 7 4 15

South

Riddle 8 2 18 2

Pacific 5 5 9 11

C. Valley 4 5 8 10

NHC 1 7 3 14

Glendale 1 7 2 14

GIRLS

Class 6A

Southwest Conference

S. Medford 4 0 17 2

Sheldon 4 0 15 4

Grants Pass 2 2 11 7

S. Eugene 2 2 8 10

N. Medford 0 4 7 10

Roseburg 0 4 2 16

Class 3A

Far West League

Brookings 6 0 11 6

Sutherlin 4 2 10 10

St, Mary’s 3 3 10 7

Ca. Christian 2 4 7 13

Douglas 2 5 8 8

S. Umpqua 2 5 8 11

Class 2A

Central Valley Conference

Monroe 10 0 18 2

Oakland 9 1 19 2

C. Linn 7 3 17 4

ELC 5 5 11 9

Regis 4 6 10 11

Lowell 2 8 9 11

Jefferson 2 8 4 14

Oakridge 1 9 4 16

Sunset Conference

Coquille 8 0 20 1

Toledo 6 2 15 5

Waldport 4 3 8 11

M. Point 4 4 9 11

Bandon 3 5 6 13

G. Beach 1 6 3 16

Reedsport 1 7 4 13

Southern Cascade League

L. River 8 1 12 7

R. River 6 3 13 7

Bonanza 6 3 10 9

Lakeview 6 3 8 12

I. Valley 5 4 7 12

Glide 4 5 9 9

B. Falls 1 8 2 16

Canyonville 0 9 1 14

Class 1A

Skyline League

North

N. Douglas 9 1 17 4

Elkton 5 2 10 8

D. Creek 5 2 9 8

Yoncalla 3 7 8 14

UVC 0 8 6 12

South

Pacific 7 2 13 8

C. Valley 5 3 9 9

NHC 3 4 7 11

Riddle 0 8 1 15

Sports Editor Tom Eggers can be reached at 541-957-4220 or email teggers@nrtoday.com.

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at 541-957-4220 or by email at teggers@nrtoday.com.

