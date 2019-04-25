ZACH HOLLAND
Glide senior
Sports: Baseball, track & field.
Positions/Events: Centerfielder, pitcher in baseball; 100 meters, javelin, 4x100 relay in track.
Age: 18.
Interests/Hobbies: Football, wrestling, hunting, fishing.
GPA: 3.48.
College Plans: Umpqua Community College for baseball, plans to study civil engineering, surveying.
Favorite Athlete: Ichiro Suzuki, former outfielder for the Seattle Mariners, New York Yankees and Miami Marlins.
Performance: Helped the baseball team to three wins over Elkton, hitting two home runs (one a grand slam) with six RBIs and three runs in the first game of a doubleheader. Went 3-for-4 with two doubles in the second game. In track, set a meet record in the javelin with a throw of 190-6 in the Maynard Mai Invitational.
Quotable: "I was ready for it (playing two sports in a season). It's a good change of pace, relaxing, I have fun doing both. I feel we have a (playoff-caliber) baseball team. I'm trying to break 200 (feet) in the javelin (and add to my school record)."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.