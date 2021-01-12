BOYS BASKETBALL
Jan. 18, 1975 — The No. 4 Douglas High School boys basketball team used a strong third quarter and defeated No. 6 Lakeview 60-52 in a Skyline Conference game in Winston.
Center Gary Stembridge led the Trojans with 19 points. Rex Heard posted a double-double with 15 points and 14 rebounds, while Tony Hull added 10 points.
Rick Booher turned in a monster game for North Douglas, finishing with 38 points and 30 rebounds in a 76-67 Big Fir League win over St. Mary's in Drain.
Scott Nelson scored all of Glide's points in overtime, helping the Wildcats upset No. 10 Illinois Valley 58-55 in a Skyline Conference contest in Glide. Dave Coulombe paced Glide with 19 points, 14 coming in the second half.
Karl Spencer had a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds as Oakland handed Pacific a 49-42 Big Fir loss in Port Orford. Robi Georges also posted a double-double for the Oakers with 11 points and 10 boards.
Brad Fisher had 15 points and 12 rebounds in Glendale's 65-42 rout of Riddle in a Big Fir game in Glendale. Jim Goin scored 12 for the Irish.
Steve Beckley poured in 23 points and Paul Zosel chipped in 17 as Elkton beat Yoncalla 52-39 in a Big Fir game in Elkton. Steve Means and John Duncan each scored 10 points for the Eagles.
Jan. 20, 1975 — Senior post Ron Langrell torched Medford for 31 points and pulled down 13 rebounds for a double-double and Roseburg limited the Black Tornado to 18 points through three quarters en route to a 57-38 Southern Oregon Conference victory in Medford.
Langrell shot 11-for-14 from the field and 9-for-12 from the charity stripe, and also blocked three shots and had three steals. Gary Gamble contributed 10 points and Kelly Davidson made six steals.
Leroy Moore scored 15 points in Days Creek's 49-45 Skyline Five League win over Butte Falls in Days Creek.
Doug Krakora scored 19 points, but Canyonville Bible Academy dropped an 80-51 decision at Prospect in a Skyline Seven contest.
SWIMMING
Jan. 20, 1975 — The Roseburg swim teams split a pair of dual meets with Klamath Union in Klamath Falls, the girls winning 44-38 and the boys losing 45-39.
Cindy Anderson was chosen by coach Bob Fey as the Tribe's outstanding girls swimmer for the meet, finishing second in the 100 freestyle (1:16.2) and third in the 200 free (2:51.9). Mike Pommerane and Jim Dirksen each won two events for the RHS boys, Pommerane taking first in the 100 free (55.6) and 100 backstroke (1:05.4) and Dirksen finishing first in the 200 individual medley (2:24.8) and 100 butterfly (1:02.3).
WRESTLING
Jan. 23, 1975 — Top-ranked Roseburg used eight pins and dominated Thurston 65-3 in a dual meet in Springfield.
The Indians got falls from Jesse Higdon (98 pounds), Don Zellner (130), Dan Noland (136), Mike Chasteen (141), Gary Bailey (168), Darrel Bollman (178), Barry Zeigler (191) and Gene Tappan (heavyweight). Ed Eddings (123), Dave Davis (148) and Jim Morrison (157) each won by decision.
Bollman and Chasteen recorded the fastest falls of the evening, sticking their opponents in 30 and 35 seconds respectively.
Jan. 24, 1975 — South Umpqua received six forfeits and defeated Sutherlin 57-12 in a Skyline Conference dual in Tri City.
The Lancers got falls from Randy Gunn (98) and Pat Potter (148), and Matt Briggs (136) won by decision. Tom Becker (115) scored a fall, while Kevin Abbe (123) and Rick Whited (130) both won by decision for the Bulldogs.
Riddle hammered Oakland 60-9 in a Big Fir dual at the Nut House in Oakland. The Irish got falls from Spark Swett (136), Dave Williams (148), Tom Moore (157) and Brad Davenport (heavyweight). Mike Martin (106) and Curtis McCain (115) were winners for the Oakers, who forfeited at five weights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.