BOYS BASKETBALL
Jan. 10, 1982 — The No. 2-ranked Roseburg boys basketball team moved to 7-0 on the season and 3-0 in Southern Oregon Conference play with a 74-45 victory over Grants Pass at Robertson Memorial Gym.
Paul Robertson (18 points), Bart Tatom (15) and Dan Bartram (14) led the way offensively for the Indians, who outscored the Cavemen 48-29 in the second half. Dave Schmid chipped in 10 points.
Kevin Nay scored 15 points as the Douglas boys opened Sky-Em League play with a 39-34 win over Pleasant Hill in Winston.
Chuck Caylor scored 17 points and the Sutherlin boys converted 11 of 15 free throws in the second half to defeat Phoenix 49-46 in a nonleague game in Phoenix.
The Camas Valley boys handed Nazarene a 58-51 loss Skyline-12 Northern Division loss in Camas Valley. Tony Bellando scored 29 points for the Hornets, while Joe Free led the Monarchs with 14.
Mike Ball scored 16 points and Shawn Crago added 13 as the Elkton boys rallied past Powers 42-39 in a Skyline Northern Division game at Grimsrud Gym.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Jan. 10, 1982 — Karlin Mai posted a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds to help the Glide girls roll past Creswell 48-21 in a Sky-Em League game in Creswell.
The Oakland girls pulled out a 32-29 victory over St. Mary's in overtime in a Big Fir League contest in Medford. Charlotte Givens finished with 11 points for the Oakers and Jeannie Coonfare added nine, including a pair of clutch free throws in OT.
Kaylee Ray had 19 points as the Elkton girls handled Days Creek 43-14 in a Skyline Northern Division contest in Days Creek.
Jennifer Hurley scored 13 points and Sutherlin beat South Umpqua 33-37 in a Sky-Em game in Sutherlin. Vicki Kuntz and Melanie Clark each scored nine for the Lancers.
Laurie Godfrey poured in a game-high 21 points, but Roseburg dropped a 49-44 decision to Grants Pass in a Southern Oregon Conference contest at Heater-Newman Gym. Godfrey made 7 of 8 foul shots.
WRESTLING
Jan. 10, 1982 — Sutherlin had six individual champions and won the four-team Riddle Invitational with 43 points.
Earning titles for the Bulldogs were Tony Arana (100 pounds), Mike Johnson (108), Chris Hunter (132), Ken Russell (170), Marty Ferguson (180) and Sean Tripp (193). Other first-place finishers included Greg Stratton (125), Jeff Harris (143) and Paul Zenchenko (159) of Riddle.
Henley of Klamath Falls won the team championship with 48 points in the four-team South Umpqua Invitational in Tri City. Second-place Roseburg got three wins apiece from Dave Shepherd (125), Tony Collier (138) and Mike Schaan (193). All of Collier's wins were first-round pins.
John Chaney (178) and Greg Reedy (heavyweight) captured titles for the Lancers.
Glide had three individual champions in the 15-team Reedsport Invitational. The Wildcats finished third in the team standings with 120 points.
John Quimby (123) was selected the tournament's Most Valuable Wrestler. Glide also got titles from Mike Merlino (157) and Clint Savage (170).
