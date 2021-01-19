WRESTLING
Feb. 8, 2002 — Glide, aided by three forfeits, defeated Sutherlin 30-24 in a Sky-Em League dual meet in Glide.
The Wildcats got a fall from Chris Rondeau (189), and Willie Wilkenson (125) and John Blodgett (152) each won by decision. Blodgett edged Nick Ray 9-7 in overtime.
Winning for the Bulldogs were Caleb Scroggins (fall, 119), Colin Tenneson (fall, 171) and Ryan Sanders (fall, 2:15).
Feb. 10, 2002 — Roseburg captured the Southern Oregon Conference district championship at Crater High School in Central Point, becoming the first team other than the Comets or Eagle Point to win the SOC crown since 1977.
The Indians, with 11 wrestlers qualifying for the Class 4A state tournament, finished with 406 points — 24 more than Crater and 44 in front of Eagle Point.
Seniors Levi Thomas (189 pounds), Cody Parker (215), Joel Oiler (152) and Brian Walker (125) won individual titles. Finishing second were J.P. Peckham (119), Nick Shaffer (160), Justin Troxel (heavyweight) and Trevor Lofstedt (103).
Also earning trips to state with third-place finishes were Art Maldanado (125), Seth Thomas (135) and Matt Jacobson (145).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Feb. 8, 2002 — Senior center Joe Newton posted a double-double with 21 points and 11 rebounds and Roseburg handed Crater a 47-44 loss in a SOC game in Central Point.
Josh Pust and Kerry Hall combined for 14 points, hitting four 3-pointers. The Tribe held a 26-18 rebounding advantage.
Feb. 10, 2002 — Umpqua Valley Christian completed an unbeaten Skyline League season with a 68-31 rout of Canyonville Bible Academy.
T.J. Wittrock and Andrew Renyer each scored 15 points for the Monarchs, who outscored the Pilots 40-13 in the second half.
Evan Corbin had 15 points and nine rebounds as Oakland defeated Pacific 58-42 in a Big Fir League contest in Port Orford. Jeremy Knee added 14 points.
Todd Grassman turned in a strong all-around game with 27 points, 11 rebounds, seven steals and five assists in Yoncalla's 60-44 Big Fir victory over Glendale in Yoncalla.
Ryan Savage scored 15 points — all of his points coming on 3-pointers — and South Umpqua downed Douglas 56-45 in a Far West League game in Tri City.
Jason Stevenson had 13 points and nine rebounds, while Kegan Bare pulled down 14 rebounds for the Lancers. Kyle Bachmeier led the Trojans with 18 points.
Dan Lovemark poured in 27 points and Jason Dady chipped in 16 as Glendale beat North Douglas 69-61 in a Big Fir game in Glendale. T.C. Queener had 11 points for the Warriors.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Feb. 10, 2002 — Bella Burt and Sarah Tommasini led Douglas to a 55-41 Far West win over South Umpqua in Tri City.
Burt finished with 13 points and Tommasini scored 10. Kelsey Brinkerhoff was the top scorer for the Lancers with 11 points and Tonya Bailey added 10.
Trinity Gibbons had 19 points and three steals in Riddle's 62-44 Big Fir victory over Yoncalla in Riddle. Freshman Joelle Riekeman contributed 12 points and five rebounds for the Irish. Lacy Palmer led the Eagles with 14 points.
Elkton dominated Camas Valley 64-19 in a Skyline League contest at Grimsrud Gym. Kristen Zosel scored 18 points and Sam Russell added 17 points and 14 rebounds for the Elks. Sam Luscombe scored eight for the Hornets.
Days Creek clinched the Skyline North crown with a 44-35 victory over Umpqua Valley Christian in Days Creek. Bridie Hunt and Kate Ludwig scored 13 and 12 points respectively for the Wolves. Grace Burt and Sarah Carpenter each scored eight points for the Monarchs.
SWIMMING
Feb. 12, 2002 — Roseburg swept the team titles at the Southern Oregon Conference district meets. The RHS boys compiled 339 points and the girls scored 314.
Freshman Kathryn Thompson won two individual events for the Roseburg girls, taking first in the 200 IM (2:10.05) and 100 backstroke (58.29, district record). She teamed with Madison Swinn, Alyssa Daven and Jennifer Saylor to win the 200 medley relay (1:52.91) and joined Saylor, Annie Embertson and Daven on the victorious 400 free relay (3:50.53).
Daven won the 50 free (26.00) and 100 breaststroke (1:11.58), and Saylor was first in the 100 butterfly (1:00.74).
On the boys' side, Patrick O'Neil won the 200 IM (1:56.01, district record) and 100 fly (52.84). Nick Thompson finished first in the 500 free (4:56.11) and Eric Swinn won the 100 back (53.61, district record).
The Indians won all three relays. Comprising the 200 medley relay quartet were Swinn, O'Neil, Mike Lugar and Nels Walthers (1:41.34); on the 200 free relay team were Thompson, Brian Jewell, Colin Soder and Walthers (1:34.82); and contributing to the 400 free relay foursome were O'Neil, Thompson, Walthers and Swinn (3:23.97).
