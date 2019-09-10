The first Roseburg Indian Huddle luncheon of the 2019-20 school year will be held at noon Friday at Abby's Pizza, 1661 NE Stephens St.
Roseburg head football coach Dave Heuberger will reflect on the Tribe's season-opening win over Mountain View and preview Friday's home game with McMinnville. He'll be joined by seniors Jace Stoffal, Hunter Blix and Doran Gillespie.
Head volleyball coach Vicki Crowl will talk about her squad. Also representing the team will be seniors Chay Swenson and Rylee Russell and junior Madison Carter.
Head girls soccer coach Kristin Parks will also speak along with senior Katie Knudson, junior Ellie Ronk and sophomore Madasyn Van Acker.
The public is invited.
