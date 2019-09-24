Football, volleyball and girls soccer will share the spotlight at the Roseburg Indian Huddle luncheon, scheduled for noon Friday at Abby's Pizza on NE Stephens St.
Assistant football coach Brian Groshong will talk about the team, along with seniors Colton Jordan, Skyler Moore and Carson Thompson.
Head volleyball coach Vicki Crowl will attend and be joined by seniors Audray Gates and Ericka Allen and junior Sierra Paroz.
Head girls soccer coach Kristin Parks and assistant Matt Parks are expected. Also representing the team are senior Kaitlyn Riley and junior Camille Dela Cruz.
The public is invited.
