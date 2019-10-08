The Roseburg High football, volleyball and girls soccer teams will be represented at the Indian Huddle luncheon, set for noon on Friday at Abby's on NE Stephens St.
Scheduled to attend from the football team are assistant coach Scott Lovemark and seniors Austin Parker, Alex Simmons and Blake Watson.
Volleyball will have head coach Vicki Crowl, juniors Kiah Petrie and Eliana Bruton and sophomore Addison Weckerle.
Head girls soccer coach Kristin Parks is planned to be joined by senior McKenna Melvin, junior Hannah Richards and sophomore Jocelyn Muntifering.
The public is invited.
