Four Douglas County high school coaches were honored by the Oregon Athletic Coaches Association for performances during the 2019-20 calendar year.
Receiving coach of the year awards for their respective classifications were Roseburg’s Christy Todd (Class 6A boys swimming), Umpqua Valley Christian’s Dave York (2A/1A baseball), North Douglas’ Jesse Rice (2A/1A softball) and Reedsport’s Bo Hampton (2A/1A boys wrestling).
Roseburg, with just four boys competing, finished fifth in the 6A state meet last February with 39 points. The 200 freestyle relay team of Rainey Lambert, Logan Todd, Dominic Colvin and Trevor Knox finished second with a school-record time of 1:27.68.
The same quartet also placed fifth in the 200 medley relay and 400 free relay.
York guided the Monarchs to the 2019 state championship. UVC defeated Kennedy 10-5 in nine innings in the final, finishing the season with a 27-3 record.
It marked the Monarchs’ third state crown in baseball. UVC didn’t get an opportunity to defend its championship this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Rice’s Warriors of Drain captured their second state softball title in three years with a 15-6 victory over Kennedy in the 2019 final, finishing 28-3 overall.
The pandemic cost North Douglas a shot at repeating this year.
Reedsport won its first state wrestling championship since 1967 in late February. The Brave, getting individual titles from three wrestlers, compiled 106.5 points to edge Culver (103).
Aaron Solomon (106 pounds), Elijah Carson (120) and Miguel Velazquez (170) took down crowns for Reedsport.
Following the season, Hampton accepted a new head coaching position at 4A Marshfield, his alma mater. Hampton, who was selected the coach of the year by the Oregon Wrestling Association, guided the Brave for six seasons.
