Four players from Douglas County schools were recognized in the Oregon Basketball Coaches Association Class 1A all-state voting for the 2019-20 season.
Days Creek senior guard Moriah Michaels was selected to the second team for the girls. Michaels, the Skyline League Player of the Year, led the Wolves (14-12) to the second round of the state playoffs.
North Douglas senior guard Nicki Derrick made the third team and Elkton senior guard Kieryn Carnes received honorable mention.
Derrick was a key player for the Warriors (24-5), who won the Skyline North regular season title and league tournament and advanced to the state tournament. She led N.D. in most categories, including scoring.
"Nicki was absolutely the leader of the team," North Douglas coach Jody Cyr said. "She was a tremendous defensive player and was one we went to when we needed a basket."
Carnes was a mainstay for the Elks (20-8), who reached the second round of the state playoffs.
Three players shared the Player of the Year award — senior Erin Counts of St. Paul, junior Sabrina Albee of Joseph and sophomore Kelsie Siegner of Crane.
On the boys' side, North Douglas senior forward Jake Gerrard was a third-team selection.
Gerrard, the Skyline Player of the Year, averaged 13 points, 8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.5 steals for the Warriors (18-10), who lost in the first round of the state playoffs.
"The strides he made between his sophomore year and senior year were amazing," N.D. coach Tyler Vancil said. "Jake's a great kid, too. His hard work paid off."
Senior Michael Irvine of Triad was voted the Player of the the Year.
Class 1A Basketball
All-State Teams
BOYS
Player of the Year — Michael Irvine, sr., Triad.
Coach of the Year — Jason Young, Triad.
First Team — Michael Irvine, sr., Triad; Matt Eidler, sr., Trinity Lutheran; Mick Schimmel, sr., Nixyaawii; Jacob Zakharyuk, sr., Damascus Christian; Micah Colburn, sr., Damascus Christian.
Second Team — Tyasin Burns, jr., Nixyaawii; Andrew Stoddard, jr., Crosshill Christian; Evan Dallum, sr., Crosshill Christian; Ethan Moritz, sr., Triad; Kobe Jensen, jr., Life Christian.
Third Team — Cole Dieter, sr., Prairie City; Blake Lambert, sr., Life Christian; Scooty Gilbert, soph., Trinity Lutheran; Jake Gerrard, sr., North Douglas; Cooper Bales, jr., Dufur.
Honorable Mention — Garrett Olsen, jr., South Wasco County; Hunter Padberg, jr., Arlington/Ione; Silas Roth, fr., North Lake; Jason Lafayette, jr., Falls City; Chase Murray, jr., Joseph; Joshua Rowe, sr., Mohawk; Caleb Lingel, jr., Horizon Christian; James Kreamier, sr., Ukiah/Long Creek.
GIRLS
Player of the Year — Kelsie Siegner, soph., Crane; Erin Counts, sr., St. Paul; Sabrina Albee, jr., Joseph.
Coach of the Year — Stub Travis, Crane.
First Team — Kelsie Siegner, soph., Crane; Erin Counts, sr., St. Paul; Sabrina Albee, jr., Joseph; Riley Davis, jr., Crane; Isabelle Wyss, sr., St. Paul.
Second Team — Sydney Lawrence, sr., Perrydale; Lizzy Grandle, soph., Country Christian; Peyton Robinson, sr., Mohawk; Moriah Michaels, sr., Days Creek; Emily Powers, soph., Damascus Christian; Faith McCarty, soph., Echo.
Third Team — Shelie Doman, jr., Crane; Kenzie Lawrence, sr., Perrydale; Nicki Derrick, sr., North Douglas; Belle Blair, jr., Powder Valley; Mia Milasonovic, sr., Paisley.
Honorable Mention — Rachel Haas, jr., Southwest Christian; Dani Clark, soph., Crane; Kiana Quintero, jr., Jordan Valley; Kyndle Gormley, jr., Mohawk; Kieryn Carnes, sr., Elkton; Elli Kent, soph., Trinity Lutheran.
