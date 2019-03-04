Sutherlin junior wing Mason Gill received all-tournament second-team honors for his performances in the OSAA Class 3A boys basketball tournament over the weekend at North Bend and Marshfield high schools.
The Bulldogs (22-7) finished sixth in the tournament, losing to Santiam Christian 60-45 in the fourth-place game.
Gill led the tournament in rebounding (35), tied for second in blocked shots (four) and tied for fourth in scoring (44).
In the Class 2A girls basketball tournament in Pendleton, Oakland senior guard Hadley Brooksby was an all-tournament second-team pick.
The Oakers went 0-2 in the tourney.
Brooksby led the tournament in steals (nine) and was sixth in scoring (36).
