Football, boys soccer and cross country are the featured sports at Friday's Roseburg Indian Huddle luncheon, scheduled for noon at Abby's Pizza on Stephens St.
Assistant football coach Brian Groshong will talk about last week's win over McMinnville and preview Friday's game at Reynolds. He'll be joined by seniors Colton Jordan, Skyler Moore and Carson Thompson.
Head soccer coach Jim Giraudo will speak about his team, along with seniors Jayden Bangs, Gage Baylis-Hines and Archer Bergeron.
Head cross country coach Nathan Eckman will cover his squads. Also representing the teams will be seniors Sophia Tate, Zachary Traul and Parker Townsend.
The public is invited.
