The first Roseburg Indian Huddle luncheon of the spring will be held at noon Friday at Abby's Pizza, 1661 NE Stephens St.
Players representing the baseball team include seniors Zack Mandera, Mason Littlefield and Jonathan Stone.
Appearing for the softball team are seniors Mady Blevins, Samie Bergmann and Jordan Gibson.
The track and field teams will be represented by seniors Eddie Herskovitz, Grechen Lucido, Eli Hansen, D'Angelo Adams, Erin Mendelson and Carson Ellis.
The public is invited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.