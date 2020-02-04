Basketball, swimming and wrestling will share the spotlight at Friday's Roseburg Indian Huddle luncheon, scheduled for noon at Abby's Pizza on NE Stephens St.
Head boys basketball coach Jordan Humphreys will be joined by juniors Dylan Johnson and Jacob Fay and sophomore Danil Olson.
Head girls basketball coach Dane Tornell will talk about his team along with junior Kalina Anderson, sophomore Chelsea Miller and freshman Amy Carpenter.
Head swim coach Christy Todd will cover her teams. Also representing the program are senior Brighid Rickman, junior Logan Todd and sophomore Dominic Colvin.
Head wrestling coach Steve Lander will give an update on his squad. Also appearing are juniors Kahleb Diaz, Tyler Estes and Darian Thacker.
The public is invited.
