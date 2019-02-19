Roseburg High School's Indian Huddle luncheon, held at noon every Friday at Abby's Pizza on Stephens St., is done for the winter sports season.
The weekly event, featuring RHS athletes and coaches, will resume during the spring sports season, athletic secretary Carmen Finlay said.
Spring sports will include baseball, softball, track and field, tennis, golf and lacrosse.
