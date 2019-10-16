The final Roseburg Indian Huddle luncheon of the fall sports season will be held at noon Friday at Abby's Pizza on NE Stephens St.
Assistant football coach Jeff Freeman will attend, along with seniors Colin Rietmann and Jon Pike and junior Garrett Zeimet.
Head boys soccer coach Jim Giraudo will reflect on Tuesday's win over Sheldon and preview Friday's game at North Medford. He'll be joined by juniors Rayce Bergeron, James Dauterman and Chahaya Hill.
Assistant cross country coach Sarah Agsten will talk about the boys and girls teams. Also representing the program are seniors Joseph Larson, Robert Clarke and Samantha Eichman.
The public is invited.
