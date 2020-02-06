My name is Joe Stever, and on Saturday, Feb. 1, I attended a boys high school basketball game between the Days Creek Wolves and Umpqua Valley Christian Monarchs.
I made some very bad decisions leading up to my arrival at the game, which at the end of the night led me to embarrass myself, the community of Days Creek, my wife and worst of all my children.
I made the bad decision to partake in alcohol before the game. I am not a drinker, but I'm an adult and know better. I have always been outspoken and have occasionally let game officials know how I feel, but there are lines.
I have tipsy-toed the lines of respect and morals in the past, but during and after the game I crossed — no, I destroyed these lines. I was ejected from the game for being more than outspoken, and then while leaving the gym I became vulgar towards the ref.
I then made another bad decision by re-entering the gym after the game ended, and by doing so turned a hard-fought game between young men into a selfish, ignorant display of vulgar actions.
The fact is, it matters not what the reasoning leading up to my bad choices, but that I'm an adult and should lead with a clear head, solid morals and respect for others. With that said, I full-heartedly wish to apologize to the official that I directed my Neanderthal misconduct towards, the other two refs, UVC athletes and fans, the Days Creek athletes and fans, Larry Stone, my wife, but most of all to my three boys who were playing on that court.
It was a horrible display of unsportsmanslike conduct and selfishness. I would also like to give thanks to anyone that kept me from turning the gym floor into a bar room brawl.
I make no excuses for my actions and there may be some who wish for me to be banned from the Days Creek gym, but I hope I'll learn from this disgraceful moment in time. I know I have, in the words of Eleanor Roosevelt, "Learn from the mistakes of others. You can't live long enough to make them all yourself."
Though this won't stop me from being outspoken, rest ashore that I'll always have a clear head and hopefully keep my toes on the lines. Again, I hope everyone will please accept my humble apology.
Sincerely,
Joe Stever
