SUTHERLIN — Every time Sutherlin made a run, Newport had an answer. And Sutherlin couldn't find an answer for hot shooting Fredy Hidalgo.
The senior guard poured in 22 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, to lead the Cubs to a 60-50 victory over the Bulldogs in a nonleague contest at the Dog Pound Friday night.
Sutherlin struggled with poor shooting through three quarters and the Cubs jumped out to a 51-35 advantage after three. But 6-foot-4 senior Mason Gill, who had 19 points to lead Sutherlin, came alive in the fourth period to hit a pair of 3-pointers to bring the Bulldogs within nine with just over a minute to go.
But the Cubs played keep away and the home team could never get any closer.
Senior Brian Tapia had 15 points with 13 in the second half, including three 3-pointers, and 5-11 sophomore Kaden Bruns dropped in 13 for Newport (2-2).
Junior Josh Davis chipped in 11 and Collin Bodine added eight for Sutherlin (3-1).
Sutherlin will host Creswell Tuesday night in a nonleague game.
NEWPORT (60) — Fredy Hidalgo 22, Tapia 15, Bruns 13, Travis 5, Losier 3, Garrett 2, Everitt, Braxling, Pettett. Totals 20 14-19 60.
SUTHERLIN (50) — Mason Gill 19, Davis 11, Bodine 8, Merrifield 6, Carr 4, Horn 2, Merrifield. Totals 18 10-15 50.
Newport;18;18;20;9;—;60
Sutherlin;10;14;11;15;—;50
3-Point Goals — New. 6 (Tapia 3, Hidalgo 2, Bruns 1), Suth. 4 (Gill 2, Stinnett 2). Total Fouls — New. 13, Suth. 14.
