The Oakland boys basketball team opened its Central Valley Conference schedule on Tuesday night at home in impressive fashion, handing Central Linn of Halsey a 79-32 drubbing.
The Oakers, ranked No. 6 in the OSAAtoday Class 2A coaches’ poll, have the tools to repeat as outright conference champions.
On the girls’ side, defending CVC co-champion Oakland will be chasing No. 8 Central Linn and No. 9 Monroe. The Cobras defeated the Oakers 28-22 Tuesday.
In the Southern Cascade League, the Glide boys hope to contend for one of the top spots after finishing fifth last year. The Glide girls, who tied for fifth in 2019, will likely be in the middle of the pack.
The Canyonville Academy boys went winless in conference play last year and are looking to surprise. The Canyonville girls are not fielding a varsity team.
In the Sunset Conference, the Reedsport boys have two talented clubs above them in No. 3 Toledo and No. 7 Coquille. The Reedsport girls are still searching for their first win of the season in a league that will be dominated by No. 2 Coquille and No. 10 Bandon.
Here’s a look at the Douglas County 2A teams.
CENTRAL VALLEY
The Oakland boys returned three players who received all-conference honors. Colton Brownson, a 6-5 senior wing, was the player of the year and received first-team all-state honors.
Triston Mask, a 5-8 senior wing, was a second-team all-CVC selection. Noah Strempel, a 6-2 senior point guard, received honorable mention.
They’re joined in the starting lineup by 6-2 senior post Zach Cummings and 6-1 senior post Caleb Chastain. Brownson averages around 16 points a game, followed by Mask (13), Strempel (7), 5-11 junior Corbin Picknell (7) and Cummings (7).
“Even though we’re 9-3, we’ve played inconsistent basketball,” Oakland coach Jeff Clark said. “Some nights we’re dialed in and play at a high level, but other nights not the case and we’ve struggled. We brought back some core kids, but they’re all in different roles this year.”
Clark liked the intensity his team showed from start to finish against Central Linn. He feels the conference is balanced, mentioning Jefferson (8-2 overall), Regis (5-7) and Monroe (4-7) as upper tier teams.
The Oakers’ played a challenging nonconference schedule, losing to 3A Sutherlin and Creswell and Coquille.
The Oakland girls (6-6) lost their top three players to graduation: Hadley Brooksby (first-team all-state, CVC player of the year), Grace Witten (first-team all-CVC, third-team all-state) and Cassidy Jones (second-team all-CVC).
Gabriella Parnell, a 5-8 senior wing, and Andrea Bean, a 5-9 senior post, are returning starters. Sophomore point guard Fontelle Witten, senior wing Megan Baird and junior post Taylor Yard are in the starting five.
Yard and Witten are the leading scorers. The Oakers are averaging 34.4 points and allowing 30.8 points a game.
“We’ve struggled a little bit offensively, but we’re gaining confidence,” Oakland coach Don Witten said. “We’re getting a lot of balance in scoring and are deeper. We’re not afraid to put anybody in during a certain situation.”
SOUTHERN CASCADE
Jeff Smith, who guides the Glide boys and girls, likes the way his teams are playing heading into their conference openers Friday against Illinois Valley in Cave Junction.
The Glide boys (3-8) start 6-1 senior Caleb Alexander, 5-8 senior Terrell Russell, 6-3 senior Garrett Tischner, 6-1 junior Tanner Pope and 6-2 sophomore Colby Bucich. Alexander is the leading scorer with around 15 points a game.
“I think we’re better than our record indicates,” Smith said. “Butte Falls is the favorite, but we have a legitimate shot of making a run at (the league title) and making the (league) playoffs. We’re not a great shooting team, but we’re athletic and fast and the kids are playing together and moving the ball.”
Starting for the Glide girls (2-8) are 5-6 senior wing Emily Michel, 5-5 junior point guard Ruby Livingston, 5-6 senior wing Jazmine Rams, 5-4 sophomore wing Lily Ranger and 5-7 sophomore post Kylie Anderson. Michel is the top scorer with around 12 points a game.
“The girls are working hard and coming around,” Smith said.
The Canyonville boys (1-5), coached by Sihao Huang, haven’t played since Dec. 14. The Pilots open conference Friday at Bonanza.
Junior John Chen and senior Herve Mucyo are the top scorers for Canyonville.
SUNSET
The Reedsport boys returned some talented seniors in Dallas McGill, Tyler Thornton and Javier Analco. The Brave opened conference with 64-41 loss to Coquille.
The Reedsport girls have struggled, scoring only over 30 points in two games. The Brave fell 69-11 to Coquille Tuesday in their conference opener.
