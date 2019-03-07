Junior Colton Brownson and senior Hadley Brooksby of Oakland were selected the Central Valley Conference basketball players of the year in the recent all-league voting done by the coaches.
Brownson led the Oakland boys to the CVC title and a berth in the OSAA Class 2A tournament. Senior Jacob Brooksby and junior Triston Mask made the second team, while junior Noah Strempel and senior Austin Madden received honorable mention.
Oakland's Jeff Clark was named coach of the year. Brooksby and senior Ethan Roberson made the All-Defensive team.
On the girls' side, Hadley Brooksby was selected to the first team for the third straight season. The Oakers shared the conference title with Monroe and advanced to the state tournament.
Oakland senior Grace Witten made the first team and senior Cassidy Jones was a second-team pick. Hadley Brooksby and Jones were named to the All-Defensive team.
Tony Parker of Monroe was coach of the year.
Central Valley Conference
BOYS
Player of the Year — Colton Brownson, jr., Oakland.
Coach of the Year — Jeff Clark, Oakland.
First Team — Colton Brownson, jr., Oakland; Tyler Voltin, soph., Regis; Zach Young, jr., Monroe; Carter Kachel, jr., Central Linn; Trey Weller, jr., East Linn Christian Leon Romo Jr., soph., Jefferson; Ben Johnson, sr., East Linn Christian.
Second Team — Robert Rowland, sr., Central Linn; Jacob Brooksby, sr., Oakland; Chance Gregor, sr., Oakridge; Jayden Erikson, sr., Jefferson; Micheal Powell, sr., Oakridge; Diego Rodriguez, jr., Jefferson; Triston Mask, jr., Oakland; Jason Stratis, sr., Lowell.
Honorable Mention — Noah Strempel, jr., Oakland; Austin Madden, sr., Oakland; Cesar Sepulueda, sr., Jefferson; Hernan Manuel, jr., Central Linn.
All Defensive Team — Danny Aguilar, soph., Jefferson; Robert Rowland, sr., Central Linn; Trent Weller, sr., East Linn Christian; Jacob Brooksby, sr., Oakland; Ethan Roberson, sr., Oakland.
GIRLS
Player of the Year — Hadley Brooksby, sr., Oakland.
Coach of the Year — Tony Parker, Monroe.
First Team — Colleen McLaughlin, sr., Central Linn; Grace Witten, sr., Oakland; Hadley Brooksby, sr., Oakland; Kyndal Martin, sr., Monroe; Grace Wilson, sr., East Linn Christian; Jessica Neal, sr., Central Linn; Ashley Sutton, soph., Monroe.
Second Team — Cassidy Jones, sr., Oakland; Lily Persons, jr., Regis; Peyton Bodi, sr., Monroe; Kayla Bruce, jr., Jefferson; Jenna Martini, sr., Lowell; Mirtha Lopez, jr., Monroe.
Honorable Mention — Alicen Ditter, jr., Regis; Vanessa Wilson, sr., Oakridge; Emma Roth, sr., East Linn Christian; Lucy Plahn, soph., Lowell; Cassie Cheever, soph., Jefferson; Abby Stutzman, sr., Central Linn.
All-Defensive Team — Kyndal Martin, sr., Monroe; Hadley Brooksby, sr., Oakland; Jessica Neal, sr., Central Linn; Mirtha Lopez, jr., Monroe; Cassidy Jones, sr., Oakland.
