One miserable inning doomed the Sutherlin Bulldogs on Friday.
Pleasant Hill erased a two-run deficit with eight runs in the top of the fourth inning and continued on to beat the Bulldogs, 10-3, in a nonleague baseball game at Sutherlin’s field.
The Billies (6-2), who are ranked No. 3 in the OSAAtoday Class 3A coaches’ poll, capitalized on three hits, three walks and five Sutherlin errors in the fourth.
“That bad inning sunk us,” Sutherlin coach Bret Prock said. “We had some mental mistakes and errors. We saw some good things, but need to play a complete game.”
Steven Hagar stroked a two-run single for the Bulldogs (3-7) in the third inning and Cade Meisner added an RBI single in the fifth.
Payton Hope, Dylin Peterman and Tanner Lierman had Sutherlin’s other hits. Jayden Casarez led Pleasant Hill, going 3-for-4.
Cade Meisner took the loss for the Bulldogs, striking out three and walking six over 3 2/3 innings. All seven runs allowed by the senior right-hander were unearned. Tanner Marlin and Hagar also pitched.
“Cade’s a good pitcher,” Prock said. “His big issue is getting ahead of the batters and throwing strikes.”
Zach Hart picked up the decision for the Billies. The senior left-hander fanned eight and walked four over five innings. Casarez worked the final two innings.
“We’re learning day by day,” Prock said. “The goal for us is to get the kids to know the game better. Pleasant Hill plays the game the right way.”
Sutherlin opens Special District 4 play on Tuesday, traveling to Medford to meet No. 10 Cascade Christian.
“I feel we’re close,” Prock said. “We’re excited for league to start.”
Pleasant Hill 000 802 0 — 10 6 1
Sutherlin 002 010 0 — 3 5 5
Hart, Casarez (6) and Curry; Meisner, Marlin (4), Hagar (7) and Peterman. WP — Hart. LP — Meisner.
