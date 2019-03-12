BANDON — The Riddle baseball team opened its season with an odd losing stat line: neither the Irish or Bandon managed a hit in the nonleague contest.
The Tigers won, 6-1.
Riddle scored its run on a bases-loaded walk in the seventh inning. Drake Borschowa took the loss for the Irish, who used four pitchers.
Bandon scored six runs in the contest. Bandon benefitted from seven hit batters and four errors by the Riddle defense. Jason Wilhite earned the decision for the Tigers.
Riddle will host Lost River on Friday.
Riddle;000;000;1;—;1;0;4
Bandon;002;022;0;—;6;0;1
Borschowa, McMichael, Greer, Martin and Martin, Greer; Wilhite, Minkler, Lang, Smith and Hultin. WP — Minkler. LP — Borschowa, 0-1.
