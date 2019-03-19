REEDSPORT — Kyle Barnes and Griffin Lavigne combined on a three-hitter with 11 strikeouts, helping Reedsport to a 9-2 nonleague baseball win over Riddle on Monday.

Barnes and Lavigne each added two hits and two runs at the plate for the Brave (2-1), who scored six times in the bottom of the third inning.

The Irish dropped to 0-3.

