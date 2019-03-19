The Umpqua Valley Christian baseball team was propelled by a strong offensive performance to defeat Monroe, 11-5, at Bill Gray Stadium at Legion Field on Tuesday.
Aaron Buechley earned the win for the Monarchs (3-0) in four innings of work, allowing six hits while striking out five. Buechley also filled up the stat sheet at the plate, going 2-for-3 with two runs scored and a pair of RBIs.
Monarchs leadoff hitter Jacob Luther went 2-for-4 and crossed the plate once. CJ Gale hit a three-run homer.
Monroe's Eric Teran was the losing pitcher, giving up four runs in two innings. Dylan Irwin led the Dragons (3-1), going 2-for-3 with an RBI.
UVC will return to action on Saturday, hosting Salem Academy in a nonleague doubleheader.
Monroe;001;400;0;—;5;7;5
UVC;312;311;—;11;9;2
Teran, Brayton (2), Tevan (4), Sutton (6) and Bateman; Buechley, Luther (5) and Guastaferro. WP — Buechley. LP — Teran. 2B — Luther (UVC), Mesa (UVC), Irwin (M). 3B — Irwin (M). HR — Gale (UVC).
