BROOKINGS — The Brookings-Harbor Bruins scored 11 runs in the bottom of the first inning and handed the South Umpqua Lancers a 13-3 Class 3A Special District 4 baseball loss in five innings on Tuesday.
Brookings (16-1, 7-0 SD4) is ranked No. 1 in this week's 3A coaches' poll.
The Bruins capitalized on seven hits, three walks and four South Umpqua errors in the first.
Caleb Horton had an RBI single, while Noah Rudy and Zack Wilson knocked in runs on groundouts in the second inning for the Lancers (3-11-1, 3-4).
The two teams are scheduled to play a doubleheader Friday in Tri City. South Umpqua has yet to play at O'Malley Field this season due to poor field conditions.
S. Umpqua;030;00;—;3;7;4
Brookings;(11)10;1x;—;13;10;1
Johnson, Rudy (1) and Horton; Worthey, Vanginderen (5) and McCollum. WP — Worthey. LP — Johnson. 2B — Armentrout 2 (B).
