MERRILL — Drake Borschowa pitched a no-hitter and Riddle stroked 10 hits in a 7-0 nonleague baseball win over Lost River on Tuesday.
Borschowa struck out a career-high 17 batters, walked one and hit one batter. He aided his cause at the plate, going 2-for-2.
"Drake is showing a lot of growth," Riddle coach Jim Titus said. "He's got the physical tools, it's learning to pitch in the mental aspect."
Justin Jenks went 4-for-5 with a pair of doubles and two runs for the Irish (7-10, 5-4 SD4). Cameron McMichael was 2-for-3.
Riddle returns to league play next Tuesday, traveling to Elkton.
Riddle;201;300;1;—;7;10;0
Lost River;000;000;—;0;0;2
Borschowa and McMichael; Britton, Lyman (5) and Wright. WP — Borschowa. LP — Britton. 2B — Jenks 2 (R).
