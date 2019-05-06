The Sutherlin baseball team fell 5-2 in eight innings at home against No. 3-ranked Brookings-Harbor on Monday, clinching the Class 3A Special District 4 championship for the Bruins.
Brookings (22-1, 13-0 SD4) is ranked No. 1 in the 3A coaches' poll.
The Bulldogs (13-10, 10-3) needed to sweep the three-game series this week in order to take the top spot in the league. Sutherlin has secured second place and one of the FWL's three automatic state playoff berths.
Douglas and Cascade Christian are in contention for the third spot. Douglas (9-11, 5-7 FWL) currently holds a half-game lead over the Challengers (7-12, 5-8). Douglas begins its final league series against St. Mary's 4-15, 1-11) Tuesday in Medford.
Sutherlin coach Bret Prock saw just how close his team was to upsetting Brookings, which scored five runs in the top of the eighth following a scoreless seven innings of play. Jacub McCollum hit a three-run homer for the Bruins.
"It was just a couple things we did that edged this game the other way," he said. "We had them on the ropes, they knew we had them on the ropes. We just couldn't get the runs that we needed at the end.
"I think if we play like this against anyone in the state, we can hold our own in the playoffs and we still have time to learn from this," Prock added. "Our kids know there's a bigger picture for the playoffs and I'm proud of them."
The Bulldogs had the bases loaded with no outs, trailing 5-2 in the bottom of the eighth following a pair of runs being walked in by Brookings reliever Andrew Burger. The Bulldogs weren't able to score any more runs as Burger picked up the save for Roman Worthey.
Sutherlin pitcher Cade Meisner pitched seven shutout innings before being relieved due to the pitch count. The senior right-hander struck out 10 batters and walked four. Payton Hope pitched the eighth and took the loss.
"Cade got his pitch count up early, but settled in and did really well," Prock said.
Tanner Marlin led the Bulldogs at the plate, going 3-for-5.
Worthey did his part on the mound, hurling seven strong innings. The senior fanned nine.
The Bulldogs and Bruins will finish off their series with a doubleheader on Thursday in Brookings.
Brookings;000;000;05;—;5;5;1
Sutherlin;000;000;02;—;2;8;1
Worthey, Burger (8) and McCollum; Meisner, Hope (8) and Peterman. WP — Worthey. LP — Hope. Sv — Burger. 2B — Kleespies (BH). HR — McCollum (BH).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.