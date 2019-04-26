TRI CITY — South Umpqua dropped a Special District 4 baseball doubleheader to Brookings on Friday at O'Malley Field, losing 8-3 and 9-0.
The Bruins (18-1, 9-0 SD4) are ranked No. 1 in the Class 3A coaches' poll.
Kade Johnson was the top hitter for the Lancers (3-13-1, 3-6) in the twin bill, going 4-for-6 with two walks. Doug Martin went 2-for-3 in the second game.
Ever Lamm pitched well in the opener, but was hurt by four team errors. The freshman went five innings, allowing five hits with six strikeouts and three walks.
S.U. travels to Sutherlin Tuesday.
First Game
Brookings;200;401;1;—;8;7;0
S. Umpqua;000;300;0;—;3;6;4
Shew, Burger (6) and McCollum; Lamm, Wilson (6), Ingram (7) and Horton. WP — Shew. LP — Lamm. 2B — Shew (B).
Second Game
Brookings;020;403;—;9;10;0
S. Umpqua;000;000;—;0;5;5
Worthey, Vanginderen (6) and McCollum; Roberts, Ingram (5), Geiger (6) and Horton, Roberts 96). WP — Worthey. LP — Roberts. 2B — Worthey (B), Vanginderen (B), McCollum (B).
