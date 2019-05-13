Aaron Buechley came within one batter of pitching a perfect game for the Umpqua Valley Christian Monarchs on Monday night.
The senior right-hander tossed a no-hitter over six innings as the Monarchs defeated Glendale, 10-0, in a Class 2A/1A Special District 4 baseball game at Bill Gray Stadium at Legion Field.
The win clinched at least a tie for the league crown for the Monarchs (21-3, 14-2 SD4). The Pirates (6-16, 1-15) will host UVC in a doubleheader on Wednesday.
Buechley struck out 12 batters and walked none. CJ Gale went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs for the Monarchs. Buechley was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, and Jacob Mesa added two triples.
UVC is ranked No. 5 in this week's 2A/1A coaches' poll.
Glendale;000;00;—;0;0;5
UVC;133;021;—;10;12;1
Landice and Cline; Buechley and Guastaferro. WP — Buechley, LP — Landice. 2B — A. Buechley (UVC), Gale 2 (UVC), Pettibone (UVC). 3B — Mesa 2 (UVC).
