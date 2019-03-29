JOHN DAY — Burns handed Umpqua Valley Christian its first baseball loss of the season on Friday, winning 9-4 in the Grant Union Les Schwab Tournament at McConnell Field.
The Class 3A Hilanders (1-4) scored four runs in both the fifth and sixth innings to get the victory. Devin McLaughlin took the loss for the 1A Monarchs (6-1), allowing nine hits and four earned runs in five innings.
UVC coach Dave York credited Burns junior Mick Winn with an "outstanding" pitching performance. The right-hander allowed six hits and three earned runs over six innings, striking out seven and walking three. Luke Bailey pitched the seventh.
"We weren't our normal offensive selves," York said. "This will really help our group get better."
Cade Tiller went 3-for-5 for Burns. Winn and Nolan Scheen each added a pair of safeties and Bailey knocked in four runs.
Kolby Mahoney had two hits in four at-bats and scored three runs for UVC. KC Pettibone went 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs and CJ Gale was 2-for-4 with a double.
The Monarchs will conclude the tournament against La Pine Saturday.
Burns;010;044;0;—;9;11;1
UVC;100;002;1;—;4;8;2
Winn, Bailey (7) and Wilber; McLaughlin, Gale (6) and Guastaferro. WP — Winn. LP — McLaughlin. 2B — Winn (B), Carter (B), Williams (B), Scheen (B), Bailey (B), Gale (UVC). 3B — Pettibone (UVC).
